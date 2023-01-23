Quigley missed the FA Cup replay at West Brom last Tuesday due to illness but he is over that now and he would have played at the weekend had the game not been postponed.

Assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT: "Joe Quigley was due to play against Notts County. I suppose it gives him another couple of days to get some sleep under his belt because he had a really bad bug. It must have been bad for him to miss West Brom.”

There had been a bug going around the camp ahead of the Notts clash so perhaps the postponement due to a frozen pitch worked in the Spireites’ favour in the end.

Joe Quigley.

“That has been said amongst us, you do look at the positives of these things,” Webb said.

“Although we had a fully fit squad to choose from, people like DJ Oldaker ran close to 13k at West Brom on Tuesday and he had a bit of a bump but he was available for selection.

"Maybe a couple of days’ rest gets their energy levels up a tiny bit more but who knows, it is all in hindsight.

"We all wanted the game on because we honestly felt we could win the game and get that gap a little bit tighter between us and Notts County but it was not to be.

"I don’t think the extra couple of days will do us any harm but you would like to look at the league table and have that gap a little bit closer.”

Altrincham arrive at the Technique Stadium 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and could jump into the play-offs with a win in Derbyshire.

"They have played some strong teams in that run as well,” Webb added.

"They gave us a good game at their place.

"We only got a point off them last season over the two games.

"They play some good football so we know it is going to be really tough.

