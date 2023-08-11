The Spireites visit Mill Farm to take on the newly-promoted Coasters on Saturday (3pm).

When asked if anyone will be missing tomorrow, coach Danny Webb said on Friday morning: “No, not as it stands, we are okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the minute it is just Bailey Clements, who we are hoping will be just a week away or so. Hopefully Bailey will be training next week just doing some light stuff. It is a shame because he had such a good pre-season but then Branden (Horton) came in and did well against Dorking.

Bailey Clements could return to light training next week. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“We have got two players for every position at the minute, it is only that left-back one where we are a little bit short.”

Manager Paul Cook does not tend to change a winning team but after conceding three goals against Dorking Wanderers there could be more of a temptation to make some swaps.

Webb explained: “I think if we had won 6-0 no one even questions anything like that but when you concede three at home of course there are going to be questions and opinions, that is what is so great about football, that is why we all love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it will be the same team or not, time will tell. If we had won the game comfortably, didn’t concede, scored every chance, there would be no real decision to be made. But I am sure things will be spoken about and whatever will be will be.”

AFC Fylde, led by former Stags player and manager, Adam Murray, won the National League North title last season, sealing their return to this level after three years away.

Webb added: “They are a team similar to Dorking with the mindset of underdogs and no fear. Although I don’t think their two tactical approaches to the game will marry up.