Chesterfield have almost got a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Southend United on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites head to Roots Hall top of the league by five points and with a game in hand. They are also unbeaten in 15 and have won seven on the bounce.

The Shrimpers are 16th but would be in the play-offs had it not been for a 10-point deduction. Like most weeks, they probably won’t be able to fill their bench on Saturday, but Chesterfield won’t have that problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only player Town are missing is defender Tyrone Williams, who remains out with a thigh injury that he suffered at the end of October.

Tyrone Williams.

Providing an update on the centre-back, coach Danny Webb told the DT at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, "We are hoping it is in the two to four week bracket as opposed to the six, seven or eight week bracket. He is doing some light stuff on the training ground with the physio.”

Joe Quigley returned from a month out with an ankle injury against Barnet last week, scoring in the 4-2 win, and he has not experienced any setbacks since his outing.

Webb said: “He came through the game okay. He has trained, like he always does, really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad