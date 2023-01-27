It is fifth v third at The Hive this weekend and the Spireites will be aiming to continue their excellent league form, having won four on the bounce and only losing one of 11.

Apart from Danny Rowe, who is now back in training, and Manny Oyeleke, manager Paul Cook has plenty of options to choose from.

Thankfully, the illness bug which has been going through the camp last week has also cleared up.

Chesterfield beat Altrincham 1-0 last time out. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“Hopefully it (the Altrincham game) got the last bit of illness out of the camp,” Danny Webb said.

"There is no coughing and spluttering this morning.

"There are no injuries going into the weekend.

"Training will be light today and a fully fit squad to choose from by Manny and Danny.”

Barnet, who are 11 points behind Town, are unbeaten in seven in the league and have only lost one of their last 11 so they also go into the game in good form.