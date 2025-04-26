Will Grigg celebrates the opening goal in Chesterfield's 4-1 win over Morecambe.

Spireites will take their play-off dream into the last 90 minutes of the season following a comfortable 4-1 win over Morecambe.

But they will go into the final day game at Accrington Stanley with their promotion fate out of their hands after Salford’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Colchester United and Grimsby’s draw at MK Dons.

It leaves battling Spireites just one point off the top seven spots and knowing they will make the play-offs if Salford to fail to beat relegated Carlisle away and Grimsby to fail to win their home game against AFC Wimbledon.

But Spireites could also make the play-offs if Grimsby beat AFC Wimbledon and Salford fail to win.

Spireites know they will also face a much stiffer challenge at Stanley than the one presented to them by a lacklustre and already relegated Morecambe side.

The promotion-chasing hosts struggled to get going during a flat first half which often resembled an attack v defence training exercise, before Will Grigg broke the deadlock in stoppage time.

Surprisingly Spireites were pegged back when Jordan Slew headed the visitors level just before the hour.

If it was meant as a wake up call, it was certainly effective with Spireites stepping it up a couple of gears to easily blow the woeful visitors away with goals from Ash Palmer, Michael Olakigbe and Tom Naylor.

It came as no surprise that Spireites eased to victory in the end with the pattern of the game being set right from the off as the limited visitors sat deep and struggled to get out of their half.

Palmer, Jenson Metcalfe and Liam Mandeville all saw half chances go begging as Spireites started strongly.

That dominance continued throughout the half though the hosts struggled to find enough tempo or a killer ball to cause the visiting defence any real trouble during a flat spell of the game.

Kyle McFadzean headed a deep Dylan Duffy wide at the back post on 38 minutes as Spireites tried to get going.

The hosts were let off the hook when Lee Angol fired wide on the stroke of half-time after getting in on goal.

Tom Naylor was denied by a brilliant lunging block by Max Taylor before Ryan Schofield tipped a McFadzean thunderbolt around the post.

But Spireites finally hit the front when Grigg poked home in stoppage-time after Palmer’s header had initially been cleared off the line.

Duffy fired wide just after the re-start after a good bit of skill from Olakigbe allowed him to beat his man and cut inside.

Michael Jacobs saw a shot comfortably saved by Schofield as Spireites continued to boss affairs.

But they were hit by a sucker-punch when Jordan Slew levelled for The Shrimps out of the blue after heading home David Tutonda’s cross on 59 minutes.

Ash Palmer quickly restored Spireites lead after tapping home Mandeville’s corner from close range minutes later.

Bim Pepple drilled wide on 68 minutes before Olakigbe slotted home after a surging run from Colclough with 15 minutes left.

Naylor headed home a fourth from another peach of a Mandeville delivery on 80 minutes to complete a good day at the office.