Chesterfield had a look at two young trialists against Matlock Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites lost 2-1 in their first pre-season outing, with Will Grigg getting on the scoresheet from Vontae Daley-Campbell's cross. New signings Zach Hemming and Ryan Stirk started the game, while fellow summer additions Adam Lewis, Matt Dibley-Dias and Dilan Markanday came on at half-time. There was also a welcome return for Chey Dunkley, who missed the majority of last season with a neck injury.

The Blues gave an opportunity to trialists Luke Butterfield and Luca Thomas, who both played the first 45 minutes. Butterfield, 21, is a free agent after leaving Everton. The central midfielder, who has been capped by Scotland at youth level, joined the Toffees from Blackburn Rovers in 2014. He signed his first professional contract at Everton in 2020, penning a three-year deal. He then signed a fresh contract to summer 2025 before being released. Butterfield had been hoping to go out on loan in January but an injury niggle prevented him from doing so. But the midfielder returned to action and got the opportunity to play in Everton’s stunning new 52,000 capacity stadium in a ‘test event’ ahead of its official opening this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas, 20, is available after Leeds United opted against extending his stay. The forward signed a pro deal at the Whites in July 2022 after an impressive goals record for the under-18s.The youngster had a loan spell at York City last season, scoring two goals from two starts and nine appearances overall, before later joining Halifax and bagging three in 13 starts.

It remains to be seen whether Chesterfield take another look at them on Tuesday night when they host Burton Albion in their next pre-season friendly.