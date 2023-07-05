Chesterfield take a look at former Ipswich Town and Wrexham pair in pre-season

The 20-year-old came on at half-time and bagged the Spireites’ fifth goal on Tuesday night.

Curtis, who signed pro terms at Portman Road in 2020 and had a short loan spell at Braintree Town last season, is a free agent after being released by the Tractor Boys.

Curtis is known to Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer, who managed him when he was Ipswich’s under-23s boss.

Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “(He is) Kieron Dyer’s recommendation. Just have a look. A young lad. He runs his socks off. He is a centre-forward, plays out wide, scored a good goal. We will look over him in the next week and see how he gets on.”

The other trialist was goalkeeper Kai Calderbank-Park, 22, who was at Wrexham last season.

He came through the Burnley academy and has represented Australia Under-23s. He has also gained experience at Curzon Ashton, Hyde United and Bury AFC.

The stopper came on at half-time before being replaced late on by Luke Chadwick.