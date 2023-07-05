Chesterfield take a look at former Ipswich Town and Wrexham pair in pre-season
The 20-year-old came on at half-time and bagged the Spireites’ fifth goal on Tuesday night.
Curtis, who signed pro terms at Portman Road in 2020 and had a short loan spell at Braintree Town last season, is a free agent after being released by the Tractor Boys.
Curtis is known to Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer, who managed him when he was Ipswich’s under-23s boss.
Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “(He is) Kieron Dyer’s recommendation. Just have a look. A young lad. He runs his socks off. He is a centre-forward, plays out wide, scored a good goal. We will look over him in the next week and see how he gets on.”
The other trialist was goalkeeper Kai Calderbank-Park, 22, who was at Wrexham last season.
He came through the Burnley academy and has represented Australia Under-23s. He has also gained experience at Curzon Ashton, Hyde United and Bury AFC.
The stopper came on at half-time before being replaced late on by Luke Chadwick.
Webb told the DT: “The goalie, Kai, was at Wrexham last year as third choice. We are looking for Harry (Tyrer) to be our nailed-on number one. Luke (Chadwick) has been great around the place, it is whether it is too soon for him to be an official number two or not, time will tell.”