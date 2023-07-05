News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Chesterfield take a look at former Ipswich Town and Wrexham pair in pre-season

Former Ipswich Town youngster Harley Curtis scored in Chesterfield’s impressive 9-0 win against Matlock Town.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST

The 20-year-old came on at half-time and bagged the Spireites’ fifth goal on Tuesday night.

Curtis, who signed pro terms at Portman Road in 2020 and had a short loan spell at Braintree Town last season, is a free agent after being released by the Tractor Boys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curtis is known to Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer, who managed him when he was Ipswich’s under-23s boss.

Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “(He is) Kieron Dyer’s recommendation. Just have a look. A young lad. He runs his socks off. He is a centre-forward, plays out wide, scored a good goal. We will look over him in the next week and see how he gets on.”

The other trialist was goalkeeper Kai Calderbank-Park, 22, who was at Wrexham last season.

He came through the Burnley academy and has represented Australia Under-23s. He has also gained experience at Curzon Ashton, Hyde United and Bury AFC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stopper came on at half-time before being replaced late on by Luke Chadwick.

Webb told the DT: “The goalie, Kai, was at Wrexham last year as third choice. We are looking for Harry (Tyrer) to be our nailed-on number one. Luke (Chadwick) has been great around the place, it is whether it is too soon for him to be an official number two or not, time will tell.”

Related topics:WrexhamChesterfieldMatlock TownIpswich TownKieron DyerSpireites