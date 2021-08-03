Staring down the camera lense, Melvin Minter speaks with a tone which immediately makes you sit up and take notice.

The goalkeeper – currently on trial at Chesterfield – has had a journey like no other to get to this point in his career.

His rise up the football ladder is very unique and his persistence was rewarded in September 2020 when he signed his first ever professional contract, aged 25, at Harrogate Town, ahead of their debut season in the Football League.

Against all odds, having nearly quit football not long before, he had made it.

His route took him through semi-professional football via digital platform Rising Ballers and Sky Sports’ Saturday morning breakfast show Soccer AM.

Rising Ballers was launched with the aim of highlighting promising football talent through quality video and social media content to help them get fixed up with professional clubs.

Rising Ballers also has its own football team and received 5,000 applications in a week, with only 20 players selected. One of their former players, Iliman Ndiaye, made his Premier League debut for Sheffield United last season.

On Soccer AM, Minter would go in goal and attempt to stop shots from fans and celebrities.

While at Harrogate Minter was loaned out to National League North side Darlington, who were happy to continue extending his stay following some good performances, including saving two penalties in an FA Trophy win against Telford United.

Unfortunately he was one of several players released by Harrogate at the end of last season and he is now a free agent.

Minter came on for the final 15 minutes in the Spireites’ pre-season win against Bradford City last week and made one outstanding save late on.

Goalkeeper Melvin Minter is on trial with Town.

He did not feature against Port Vale on Saturday but was seen warming up with fellow goalkeeper Scott Loach before kick-off.

He is likely to play against Aston Villa’s under-23s tomorrow afternoon in a behind closed doors match.