CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE: Tom's treble sees Pilsley Community pull off a shock in the Hutson Cup

Action from Boot & Shoe (blue) against Mutton. Photo by Martin Roberts.

However, a Tom Barksby hat-trick set up an excellent 5-3 win for Pilsley, Michael Dillingham and Ben Warsop also scoring.

Two places separate Butchers Arms and Crown Killamarsh in HKL TWO and in Group B of the Hutson just one goal separated them with the former with Butchers coming out on top.

There was an emphatic win in Group E for Dronfield Wanderers who thrashed Derbyshire Peaks 7-0, Dave Cameron and Ben Levitt both scoring hat-tricks.

Aidan Ordidge scores for Mutton.

Newbold CFT Youth saw Scott Manlove (2), Joel Moor and Ben Burrell on target in a 4-1 victory at Bolsover Town Reserves, while just one game in Group F saw Creswell beat Walkers Wanderers 5-1.

A tight game in Group G went the way of Rangers who just edged out Green Utd by the odd goal in five. Rangers’ goals came from Luke Jackson, Alex Offless and Robbie Higginbottom.

Two HKL ONE clubs, Doe Lea and Clowne Wanderers drew 1-1 Group H, Lee Clay with Doe Lea’s leveller.

Britannia took their bow in Group I and beat fellow HKL ONE side Renishaw Miners Welfare 6-0, Nico DeGirolamo, Sam Finlaw, Tom Poole, Ben Townsend, Charlie Daws and Declan Sorrell with the goals.

Two Jamie Marples goals saw Espial beat Palterton Sporting Club 2-0 in the only game in Group J, while in group K Grassmoor Sports Reserves took on Carr Vale United and slipped to a 4-2 defeat and in Group L Dronfield Town slipped to a 5-3 reverse at the hands of Brampton Rovers.

In Group N Clay Cross United and Brimington played out a goalless draw.

Back in the league, in HKL TWO Clowne Wanderers Reserves’ title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hepthorne Lane which means they have to win their remaining two games if they are to overtake leaders Butchers Arms.