Britannia took on Brampton Gas Bar and Bites in a top versus bottom clash and won 3-1 courtesy of two Declan Sorrell goals and a third from Chris Bettney.

Newton overcame Renishaw MW 4-0 meaning Britannia still lead Newton by one point, having four games left to play to Newton’s three.

Newbold beat Bolsover Town 6-1 to move within three points of third-placed Doe Lea with a game in hand.

Action from the HKL TWO game between Pilsley Community (tangerine) and Hepthorne Lane. Photo: Martin Roberts.

In HKL TWO Pilsley Community lost 2-1 to Hepthorne Lane in their penultimate game whilst Brampton Rovers beat winless Hasland Club 3-1 with Stephan Brown, Cameron Dovison and Sam Gilthorpe on target for Rovers.

The HKL THREE title race has already been decided with Mutton becoming champions and Glapwell Gladiators runners up, neither of whom were in action.

At Poolsbrook, Rangers beat Newbold CFT 4-0 with Robbie Higginbottom, Alex Offless John Mcardle and Matt Tait on target, while Shinnon won 4-2 at Boot and Shoe with Rhys Wallhead (2), Gary Gilthorpe and Tom Torrington scoring.

Espial’s 4-1 win over John Pye Ltd in HKL FOUR moved them to within two points of champions-elect Arkwright Town Blues, however Espial only have one game left to play whilst Arkwright have three. James Nugent, Jordan Timmons, Tyler Wapplington and Joe Whittaker hit the winning goals.

Apollo moved into third with a 4-0 win over Derbyshire Peaks.

The battle for supremacy in HKL FIVE is still very much on with Carr Vale United’s 3-1 win at Spartans leaving Barlow Kingston Rovers needing to win their last game of the season by at least four goals to overtake Vale at the top of the table.

At the bottom end Brimington’s 5-4 defeat to Clay Cross United will see them finish the season second from bottom.

The HKL SIX title race remains on a knife edge as Palterton Sporting Club’s 4-2 win at Tiki keeps them just one point ahead of Grassmoor Sports Reserves who emphatically beat Royal Oak Whitwell 6-0.

Palterton, who are top, have now completed their league fixtures whilst Sports have a game remaining and are just a point behind with a vastly superior goal difference. Rio Topham’s hat-trick at Whitwell was the highlight of their victory with Cam Bayford-Wynn, Finlay Hunter and Fin Oakley also scoring.

In Hutson Cup action, Group A saw New Whitt Social beat Glapwell Gladiators 5-3, Elliott Nunn hitting a hat-trick, while in Group D Dronfield Wanderers beat Bolsover Town Reserves 4-2.