Action from Britannia Tupton's game with Crown Killamarsh (in red) in HKL TWO. Photos by Martin Roberts.

Danny Shipman netted for New Whitt but Tom McTighe and Craig King replied to help claim the points.

In HKL TWO long term leaders Butchers Arms’ downturn in form continued with a 2-1 defeat at Clowne Wanderers Reserves. Wanderers had to work hard after falling behind but Regan Edridge popped up with the winner to secure the victory.

Crown Killamarsh are third following a 2-1 win at Britannia Tupton in which Jordan Willis and Billy Dolman scored the vital goals.

Crown Killamarsh in possession.

A seven-goal thriller went the way of the visitors Hepthorne Lane as they beat hosts Brampton Moor Rovers 4-3, while Pilsley Community won 5-3 at Hasland Club.

In HKL THREE Glapwell Gladiators moved to within three points of leaders Mutton FC with a 5-2 win over FC Spotted Frog. Dave Canning and Adam Plant both scored two goals apiece in the win, Nick Grayson once.

Only one game took place in HKL FOUR and Green Utd won it, beating Tibshelf Community 4-2.

Barlow Kingston Rovers overcame Carr Vale Utd 5-2 in HKL FIVE to go six points clear of their opponents at the top. On target for BKR were Remy Davies-Beckett twice, Ed Biggin, Alex Haythornthwaite and Ritchie Yoshikawa.

Britannia scorer Billy Brooks on the ball.

Newbold CFT had Ben Burrell and Luke Manlove on target as they beat Hasland Community 2-1.

The game between FC Tiki and Walkers Wanderers in HKL SIX turned out to be a real humdinger as the two sides shared ten goals and the points in a 5-5 thriller. The highlight of the game was undoubtedly Tom Known’s hat trick for Tiki, the first two goals of which came in the opening nineteen minutes. Ryan Kaspryzcki was also on the top of his game, scoring twice for Wanderers. Also amongst the goals were Davy Francis for Tiki and Taylor Cooper, James Spencer and Joseph Walker Wanderers.