CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Mutton overcome Gas Bar & Bites in the cup

HKL ONE bottom side Brampton Gas Bar and Bites faced HKL TWO’s Mutton FC and a goal each from Tom Suter and substitute Josh Scully earned Mutton a 2-1 victory.

Britannia took on Hollingwood Athletic of TWO and substitute Charlie Dawes came off the bench to hit a hat-trick as Britannia stormed to a 5-2 victory, Nico De Girolamo and Billy Page also scoring, Reece Nuttall with both for Hollingwood.

Clowne Wanderers overcame AFC Newbold 4-0, Sam Lomas scoring twice, while Hasland Club beat Brampton Moor Rovers 3-1 and HKL TWO side Hepthorne Lane visited Stonelow to take on HKL THREE Dronfield Town and ran out 5-0 winners.

There were two games in the Hutson Cup. In group D Spotted Frog faced Boot and Shoe who won 5-4, Harry Oakley and Joe Warwick scoring twice, Jordan White once.

In Group F Hasland Community and Walkers Wanderers got their campaigns underway, Hasland winning 2-1 thanks to Brett Pashley and Aaron Walker.

Back in the league, in HKL ONE Renishaw MW held a 2-0 advantage at half-time through Joel Hodgkiss and Harry Rodosthenous over New Whitt Social before being reduced to ten men, and despite Luke Nunn scoring twice for New Whitt they held on to draw 2-2.

In HKL THREE Mutton FC claimed the title last week and a 1-1 draw for Glapwell Gladiators at Rangers confirmed their position as runners up this week, Steve Mansell scoring their goal, Luke Jackson Rangers’.

Second-placed Barlow Kingston Rovers were held to a 2-2 draw by Clay Cross United, Brandon Barnet with both Barlow goals. Rovers are level with leaders Carr Vale Utd who have a better goal difference of just one with both having just one more game to play.

The HKL SIX title race is delicately poised as Palterton Sporting lead Grassmoor Sports Reserves by one point as both sides won, Sporting with one game left to play, Sports two.