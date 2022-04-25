CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Keeper scores then saves penalty as Pilsley stun Britannia in cup shock

Britannia looked to be heading for a semi-final berth which would have kept their hopes of a cup and league double alive as they led 2-1 to one going into the 90th minute through goals from Nico DeGirolamo and Ben Townsend.

However, Community’s goalkeeper Devan Merryweather amazingly scored an equaliser in the dying moments of the game, adding to Kane Hempshall’s earlier goal, sending the game into extra time.

There were no more goals forthcoming in extra time and the tie went to penalties, where Merryweather made a crucial save to help propel his side towards the semi-finals 5-4 on penalties.

Action from Spotted Frog's game with Rangers. Photo: Martin Roberts.

Mutton FC also pulled off a shock, the HKL THREE champions beating Clowne Wanderers of HKL ONE also 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

In the Hutson Cup, HKL TWO’s Hasland Club fell to HKL ONE high-flyers Newton George and Dragon 3-1 after extra-time, while in the Chatsworth Cup, Carr Vale United of HKL FIVE beat SIX’s Royal Oak Whitwell 2-0.

In the league, HKL ONE’s Bolsover Town drew 3-3 with New Whitt Social, Sam Kelly, Josh Nicholls and Danny Tozzi scored for Town, Jack Yeomans twice and Ryan Jarvis with a last minute equaliser for New Witt Social.

Two David Sills goals plus strikes from Alex Stone and Scott Wilson in a 4-1 win over Brampton Moor Rovers leaves Crown Killamarsh with a remote chance of becoming HKL TWO winners. However, they need to win both their remaining league games and score heavily if they are to do so.

Rangers recorded a 5-3 victory over third-placed Spotted Frog in HKL THREE to complete their league fixtures. John Macardle scored twice, Luke Jackson, Joe Wood and Nathan Melbourne once.

A five goal thriller at Stonelow was just shaded by hosts Dronfield Town thanks to a Josh Devereux hat-trick despite Harry Oakley’s double for opponents Boot and Shoe.

In HKL FOUR John Pye Ltd overcame Derbyshire Peaks 2-1, while in HKL FIVE, Dronfield Wanderers beat Spartans 4-3, Dave Cameron, Ken Cameron, Nick Jones and Ben Levitt with the Wanderers goals.

