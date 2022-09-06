Chesterfield Sunday League round-up: Goals galore in opening weekend of matches

Action from Clay Cross United (light blue) v Dronfield Wanderers. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Five-time winners Britannia, who were runners up last season, began with a solid performance that earned them a 3-1 victory over New Whittington Newbold FC, goals from Nico De Girolamo, Charlie Dawes and Kurtis Morley with Alex Shaw replying.

Last season’s HKL THREE winners Mutton began life in the top division with a tight 1-0 victory over Clowne Wanderers, Jordan Hendley with the winner from the spot.

Also beginning life in ONE were HKL TWO runners up from last season Butchers Arms who they came up against an impressive Crown Killamarsh outfit and goals from Shane McKay, Niall O’Connor and substitute Kieran Taylor condemned them to a 3-1 defeat.

Renishaw Miners Welfare’s Karl Knowles hit five goals in his side’s win over promoted Pilsley Community. This was a high scoring game with Kane Hempshall scoring twice for Pilsley and Tyler Barksby once but Hempshall’s five along with further goals from Joseph Glover, Liam Riley and Adam Sydall saw Renishaw run out 8-3 winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amazing opening day game in HKL TWO got off to a sensational start with the opening goal being scored by Glapwell Gladiators, who moved up from THREE last season, after just 13 seconds, however there was much more to come as Gladiators and their opponents Hollingwood Athletic shared drew 6-6.

Ben Burbanks hit a hat-trick for the Gladiators with Josh Parfitt, Sam Ward and Adam Plant adding to his three.

Brampton Moor Rovers got off to a good start at Hardwick Drive, beating Arkwright Town 2-1, whilst Clowne Wanderers Reserves beat promoted Espial 2-0.

Two James Pendleton goals for Brampton Victoria proved to be in vain in HKL THREE as newcomers Staveley Town hit six on their first outing. Bradley Walker led the way for Town with a treble, Tom Bratt, Macorlie Bailey and substitute Ryan Capuano also scoring in a 6-2 win.

Green Utd and Shinnon drew 2-2, Green’s goals from Declan Blackburn and Keith Gilbert equalled by David Dawson and Rhys Wallhead.

Dizzy Duck made a statement on their league debut by hitting eight goals at Rose and Crown Brampton, who scored four themselves. Kane Snell and Josh Devereux ran riot in the game hitting four and three goals respectively, substitute Josh Jackson adding Duck’s eighth goal.

Grassmoor Sports beat Creswell Barnet 1-0 while Hasland Coub beat Brampton Victoria 3-1. Bolsover Town Seniors beat Palterton SC 3-1 with goals from Josh Nicholls, Sam Jackson and Ross Milnes.

In FOUR, Royal Oak Whitwell squeezed past opponents Tupton 2-1. Connor Bedford and Connor Jones with Oak’s goals.

Dronfield Wanderers won 3-2 at Clay Cross Utd while Poolsbrook Town’s debut game saw thembeating Hasland Community 3-1, Kyle Perrin with two and William Heggerty the other, Mathew Benniston replying.

Barlborough won 3-1 at Brimington, Henry Millership (2) and Daniel Hodson on target, Bradley Jaqueline scoring the home side’s goal.

Brampton Rovers beat Tibshelf Community 4-2 thanks to goals from Jack Bannister-Hedley, Dominic Fitzpatrick, Joseph Osbourne and Albie White, Lloyd Davies and Jack Maltby scoring for Tibshelf.

Two new clubs faced off in HKL FIVE in the form of Clowne Comets and Courage FC and it was the former who prevailed, winning 5-1 courtesy of goals from Adam Clarke (2), Kian David Morris, Ben Jenkinson and substitute Trafford Baxter.

John Pye beat Spartans Reserves 4-3, Jayden Mitchell-Bent (2), Callum Humphries and Elliott Barker the goal scorers.

Steelmelters beat Dronfield 6-0, Davy Francis (2), Tom Keown, Steve Rogers and Josh Wilson scoring.