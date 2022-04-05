CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Britannia go clear but there are shocks elsewhere

Goals from Nico DeGirolamo, Kurtis Morley and Billy Page sealed what was a vital win for Britannia.

There was just one game in HKL TWO and what a game it turned out to be for bottom Club Hasland Club, who had failed to win any of their last 14 league games.

So when they faced off against TWO leaders Butchers Arms, who had accrued 28 more points. the odds where firmly stacked against them. However, the form book went right out of the window as they produced at super display to win the game 2-1 and end their losing streak.

Tyler Barksby scores for Pilsley against Doe Lea. Photo: Martin Roberts.

Newbold CFT were routed 8-2 byBoot and Shoe for whom Harry Oakley scored four along with Richard Parsons, Jack Warwick, Ash Woolley and Dominic Hartshorne one each.

There was one Alma Cup tie played and it produced a shock as HKL TWO side Pilsley Community beat Doe Lea of ONE by the odd goal in five. Corey Barton and Tom McTighe were on target for Doe Lea however goals from Tyler Barksby, Jacob Bradley and Shane Marriott ended Doe Lea’s interest .

There was also a shock in the Chatsworth Cup as HKL FOUR leaders Arkwright Town Blues were dumped out 2-1 by SIX outfit Bolsover Town Reserves.

Green Utd beat Palterton Sporting Club 1-0 while Tiki beat Brampton Rovers thanks to two Davy Francis goals and a Luke Noble penalty. Brimington fell 2-1 to Royal Oak Whitwell.

Tyler Barksby going on to score the second goal for Pilsey against Doe Lea.

There was also action in the Hutson Cup where Mutton beat Crown Killamarsh 2-1 in group B. In group D Britannia Tupton raced to a 6-2 win over Spotted Frog thanks to a Billy Brooks hat-trick along with goals from Chris Hopper, Jack Stevens and Callum Gill.

Newbold CFT Youth took on Derbyshire Peaks in group E and recorded a 6-1 victory in which Oliver Dawson scored twice, Callum Barnett, Scot Manlove, Luca Metaxas and Ben Burrell once.

In Group K Carr Vale Utd beat Apollo 2-1 whilst in group L goals from Kane Snell, who hit a treble, Oliver Swale two and Josh Devereux earned Dronfield Town a 6-0 win over Tibshelf Community.

Pilsley get a shot in against Doe Lea.

Pilsley (in tangerine) take on Doe Lea.