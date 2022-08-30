Chesterfield Sunday League ready for kick-off
The 2022/23 Chesterfield and District HKL Sunday League gets underway on Sunday with 54 teams contesting five divisions over the course of the new season.
Last season’s champions Newton George and Dragon open their campaign on the eleventh of September when they welcome old adversaries Doe Lea to Charnwood Crescent whilst runners up Britannia take on New Whittington Newbold, an amalgamation of New Whitt Social and AFC Newbold from last season on the opening day.
HKL TWO champions Clowne Wanderers Reserves who remain in TWO face off against last years HKL FOUR runners up Espial with TWO runners-up Butchers taking their bow in HKL ONE at Crown Killamarsh. Last season’s HKL THREE winners Mutton move up two divisions to HKL ONE and will meet Clowne Wanderers in their first game in the League’s top division as runners up Glapwell Gladiators start life in HKL TWO with a home game against Hollingwood Athletic.
Grassmoor Sports Reserves we’re last season’s HKL SIX winners and they move up to FIVE and meet new club North Wingfield White Hart on the opening day as last season’s SIX runners-up Palterton Sporting will compete three division’s higher in THREE and will open with a game against Bolsover Town.
Most Popular
-
1
Recap: Chesterfield fightback to beat Altrincham but lose Akwasi Asante and Armando Dobra to injuries
-
2
Chesterfield face anxious wait over injuries to two key players in Altrincham win
-
3
Unbeaten Chesterfield beat Altrincham to go top but suffer two injury concerns
-
4
How we rated each Chesterfield player in comeback win against Altrincham
-
5
'Unacceptable' - Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson 'hurting' after defeat to Chesterfield
There are several newcomers to the HKL League amongst them Creswell Barnet FC, Dizzy Duck FC, Grassmoor Sports First and Staveley Town who will all play in HKL THREE whilst Poolsbrook Town will play in FOUR with Badger, Clowne Comets, Courage FC, Dronfield FC and Wingfield White Hart operating in FIVE.