Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s champions Newton George and Dragon open their campaign on the eleventh of September when they welcome old adversaries Doe Lea to Charnwood Crescent whilst runners up Britannia take on New Whittington Newbold, an amalgamation of New Whitt Social and AFC Newbold from last season on the opening day.

HKL TWO champions Clowne Wanderers Reserves who remain in TWO face off against last years HKL FOUR runners up Espial with TWO runners-up Butchers taking their bow in HKL ONE at Crown Killamarsh. Last season’s HKL THREE winners Mutton move up two divisions to HKL ONE and will meet Clowne Wanderers in their first game in the League’s top division as runners up Glapwell Gladiators start life in HKL TWO with a home game against Hollingwood Athletic.

Grassmoor Sports Reserves we’re last season’s HKL SIX winners and they move up to FIVE and meet new club North Wingfield White Hart on the opening day as last season’s SIX runners-up Palterton Sporting will compete three division’s higher in THREE and will open with a game against Bolsover Town.

Chesterfield Sunday League is ready for the big kick-off this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...