CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE: Mutton into cup final after beating Pilsley Community

Hasland Club take on Britannia Tupton. Photo by Martin Roberts.

At the home of Staveley Miners Welfare, Mutton ran out 4-1 winners against Pilsley who play in HKL TWO.

Newton George and Dragon face Hepthorne Lane in the second semi, again at Staveley Miners Welfare’s ground on the 15th at noon.

At the same venue, AFC Tiki of HKL SIX took on HKL FIVE leaders Carr Vale United and the result went in favour of United who eased into the final, comfortably winning 6-1 with Kurt Alsop and Liam Pinder both scoring twice, Ryan Capuano and Tom Downing once.

Awaiting them in the final will be either Arkwright Town Blues or Green United who meet on the 15th, again at Staveley Miners Welfare FC with kick off at 9am.

Newton George and Dragon took over the leadership of HKL ONE on Sunday after beating AFC Newbold 4-1, moving above Britannia on goal difference with both sides having just a solitary game remaining.

There was also midweek action in the Hutson Cup where Clowne Wanderers thumped Mutton FC 6-0 with Liam Vardy and Liam Pritchard both scoring twice, Aaron Sennett-Lennon and Sam Lomas once.

Britannia of HKL ONE took on Spartans of HKL FIVE and eased to a predictable 6-0 win, Ash Grayson scoring twice, Nico DeGirolamo, James Hill, Mitch Mullins and Ben Townsend once.

