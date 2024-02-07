Chesterfield Sunday League: Grassmoor Sports stun Doe Lea in Alma Cup encounter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The biggest upset came at Barnes Park where hosts Grassmoor Sports took on high-flying Doe Lea.

Doe Lea’s excellent form this season has not only taken them to second place in HKL ONE but also to the final of the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup, a feat they achieved seven days prior to this defeat at the hands of Sports who beat them 2-0.

The second top tier side to fall were Brampton Moor Rovers who were beaten in a tense Brampton derby by Brampton Victoria. Leon Phillips scored for Moor Rovers, however. goals from Ollie Dawson and Alex Ferreday were enough to secure the win that took Victoria into the third round.

Crown Killamarsh have not enjoyed the best of seasons in HKL ONE whilst Brampton Rovers are second in HKL TWO and on the day the proved to be too strong for Crown, winning 3-2, Albie White scoring twice for Rovers and Rockie White once with Jake Hackford and substitute David Singh hitting the target for Crown.

In stark contrast to their top tier counterparts Hepthorne Lane, who also faced lower division opposition in the form of HKL THREE side Whitwell, cruised into the next round winning by a healthy margin 7-1. Joining them are Mutton who beat Clay Cross Utd, also of THREE 2-0.

Two HKL TWO sides, Bolsover Town Seniors and Hollingwood Athletic, reached round three at the expense of fellow TWO sides Staveley Town and Tibshelf Community respectively. Town Seniors beat Staveley 1-0 whilst a superb hat-trick from Reece Nuttall helped Athletic overcome Tibshelf.

Poolsbrook Town went into their tie with HKL THREE counterparts FC Duke having collected just one point from their 16 league games and having conceded a double at the hands of Duke, leaking 16 goals in one of the two defeats. However, this time around Jamie Bryant handed Town a 12th minute lead which was cancelled out by Lee Naughton’s 65th minute leveller. Both sides had chances before the final whistle however the scores remained level and Duke won 4-3 on penalties.

Back in the league and Rangers moved to the top of HKL TWO with an emphatic 8-2 victory over Killamarsh Juniors with Trystan Brown, Luke Jackson and Ricky Machin all scoring twice, Gareth Ward and Joe Robb also amongst the goals.

Just one game in HKL THREE saw MSK Utd and Spartans score 11 goals between them in a real thriller. Eventually it was MSK who came out on top, substitutes Max Relph and Brad Gray playing a big part in their team’s success, Relph scoring twice and Gray once to add to goals from Bader Kazkaz, Eshan Mohammed and Blake Wright. Spartans’ five goals were scored by Jamie Crowley, John Ollerenshaw, Jamie Sales, Josh Walker and substitute Greg Cowan.

In HKL FOUR Green Utd beat Grassmoor Sports Reserves 3-2, Creswell Barnet Reserves won 5-1 at White Hart and Hasland Community beat Woodthorpe Inn 2-1.

