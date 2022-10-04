Chesterfield Sunday League: Goals galore and an 8-8 draw

Goals came from Tyler Barksby, Shane Marriott and Steven Wright.

New Whittington Newbold beat Crown Killamarsh 4-3 with a goal apiece from Jake Adlington, Curtis Birchall, Charlie Reeves and Joe Robb, while Britannia had a narrow 1-0 win over Doe Lea to go top, James Hill on target.

Renishaw MW enjoyed an emphatic 6-2 win over Clowne Wanderers, Karl Knowles, Joseph Glover (2), Adam Sydall (2) and Cameron Evans with the goals.

Action from Wingfield White Hart's 4-1 win over Spartans Reserves. Photo by Martin Roberts.

In the division’s other game, Mutton FC beat Butchers Arms 5-2.

In HKL TWO, leaders Brampton Moor Rovers beat Hollingwood Athletic 3-2 while Glapwell Gladiators lost for the first time this season as goals from Nathan James, Aiden McTighe and Austin Webb cancelled out Josh Parfitt’s opener to earn their Brampton Barrel their second win to date.

Espial’s early season woes continued with a fourth straight defeat, Rangers coming out on top 3-1 thanks to goals from Robbie Higginbottom, Alex Offless and Dan Taylor.

Dizzy Duck and Brampton Victoria played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in THREE with Matt Crowe scoring twice, Oliver Swale once for Dizzy Duck, Luke Manlove twice and Joel Witham for Victoria.

Hasland Club overcame Rose & Crown Brampton 5-1, Jack Harding, Oliver Shelton, Matt Bower, Oliver Townsend and Jerome Wilks hitting the net.

Newcomers Creswell Barnet got their first win, 2-1 over Sporting Palterton, while Elliott Nunn scored twice for Boot and Shoe but Green Utd won the game 3-2 and Staveley Town won 4-3 at Bolsover Town Seniors.

In HKL FOUR, Dronfield Wanderers trounced Brimington 11-3, Dave and Ken Cameron both hitting hat-tricks while Ryan Caterer, Andrew Hubbard, Jamie Lawson, Ben Levitt and Joe Shipman all scored once.

A Tom Robe treble set Brampton Rovers off on their way to a 4-2 win at Hasland Community for whom Aaron Walker scored twice. Rovers’ fourth goal coming from Joel Atack.

Poolsbrook were on top form as they ran out 6-1 winners at Tupton. Jake Mallinder, Kyle Perrins and Will Hegarty all scoring twice.

Clay Cross won 2-0 at Royal Oak Whitwell and Spartans overcame Barlborough 3-1.

It was a strange day in HKL FIVE as the scheduled five games produced 48 goals.

At Barnes Park the game between Grassmoor Sports and Clowne Comets ended in one of the highest-scoring drawn games in the league’s history as both sides scored eight times. For Sports Brady Parker led the way with two goals whilst joining him amongst the goals were Taylor Syddall, Aiden Turner, Ricky Fullwood Luke Addlington and Andy Woolvern. For the Comets it was Alex Toplis hit four along with Jordan Coates, Kian David-Morris, Owen Lester and Nqobizitha Junior Nzima.

Steelmelters’ Davy Francis hit a treble for the early division leaders and his goals were added to by Luke Noble’s double, Tim Keown and Alex Parson’s goals as they won 7-2 at John Pye Ltd.

Badger’s Tom McTighe and Thailer Emmerson hit hat-tricks in their 7-0 win over Courage Lions, while Dronfield beat Hasland Community Reserves 7-4 as Liam Whiting and Carl Plumridge scored twice for Community along with James Bull, Luke Hoskins and Adam Garner.