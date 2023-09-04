Chesterfield ​Sunday League gets under way with new clubs in action

In HKL THREE, two of the new sides made winning starts, FC Duke and MSK Utd.

MSK looked very impressive as they made life difficult for their opponents Clay Cross Utd, winning 6-1. Blake Wright impressed most, hitting a fine hat-trick, Hamza Khadir and Bader Kazkaz also scoring.

Duke fell behind against Steelmelters just five minutes into their game, Luke Noble giving the Steele men the lead, but would go on to win 4-2 thanks to braces from Tim Garfoot and Aiden McTighe, Harry Atkin with Steelmelters’ second.

Clowne Wanderers score an equaliser in their game with Bridge Inn. Photos by Martin Roberts.

Elsewhere in THREE, Dronfield Wanderers edged out Spartans on the opening day, Matt Boscalo, Nick Jones and Jack Pinder scoring as Wanderers won by the odd goal in five.

Poolsbrook Town trailed AFC Whitwell 2-0 at the break, Lawson Widdowson and Ryan Whitnell scoring the goals, and although they pulled a goal back in the second half, Josh Croft and Tom Galley scored for further goals for Whitwell.

In HKL FOUR two new clubs faced each other as White Hart (Calow) and Chesterfield Junior Blues drew 2-2. Jack Holmes scored both of White Hart’s goals with Ben Carley and Lewis Redman replying for the Blues.

Creswell Barnet Reserves’ Kian David Morris hit an excellent hat-trick and substitute Kieran Gardner added a fourth to see off the challenge of Green Utd.

Action from Clowne Wanderers v Bridge Inn.

The only one of the new clubs in action that lost were Woodthorpe Inn who went down 5-2 at home to Grassmoor Sports Reserves.

The other two games in FOUR saw Hasland Community beat Walkers Wanderers 2-1 and John Pye Ltd beating Rose and Crown Brampton by the same score, Jack Shaw and Lewis Carter scoring the winning goals for John Pye.

There were three debutants in HKL FIVE and all three won. Crown and Anchor’s first opposition were Dronfield FC who led 2-0 at the half way stage as Lewis Imrie’s 25th minute opener was added to by Luke Wordsworth’s 37th minute strike. Cameron-Lee Davison reduced the arrears a minute after the re-start with the first of what turned out to be a treble with Luke Walters’ goal levelling the game on the hour mark only for Dean Webster-Smith to put Dronfield ahead again. But the lead lasted only four minutes as Davison scored his second before completing his hat-trick two minutes later to secure the win for his team.

Renishaw raced out of the traps in their first league game as they turned on the style to lead Brimington 5-1 at half-time, Jacob Robins scoring twice, Dylan Brunt, Jake Gilbraith and Jacob Rumboll once, 5-2 the final score.

Tibshelf Community Reserves started with a 4-2 victory over Badger FC thanks to goals from Mason Gordon (2), Jacob Hopkinson and Jamie Pepper.

Clowne Comets were on fire against Hasland Community Reserves, hammering them 11-2, George Slack scoring five, Owen Lester three and Elliott and Ryan Daffin also netting.

Courage Lions beat Spartans Reserves 3-2 whilst Wingfield White Hart beat Tupton 3-1, Stanley Pashley, Matt Walsh and Keane Walters with the winning goals.

HKL ONE has a distinctive new look about it this season and promises to be wide open for 2023/4. Doe Lea got their campaign of to a solid start with a hard earned 3-2 win at Crown Killamarsh in which Corey Burton scored a brace, Ross Etheridge adding number three.

Two Kyle Hempshall goals helped to pave the way for Pilsley Community’s impressive 3-1 win over Hasland Club and despite Matt Bower scoring for Club, Shane Marriott’s third goal sealed the victory.

Bridge Inn beat Clowne Wanderers 2-1, Mutton and Boythorpe drew 2-2 and Butchers Arms overcame Brampton Moor Arms 6-5 in a thriller.

In HKL TWO the only side to record a comfortable victory was Rangers who beat Staveley Town 4-0. Ryan Brown scored twice for Rangers in the victory, Luke Jackson and Ricky Machin one each.

Grassmoor Sports won 4-3 at Brampton Victoria with Harvey Judd scoring twice. Taylor Siddall and Ben Cotterill also scored for Sports with Luke Greaves, Luke Manlove and Max Higginson replying for Victoria.

Two Joe Robb goals plus further strikes from Reece Nuttall and one from Michael Higginbottom earned Hollingwood Athletic a 4-3 win over Glapwell Gladiators.