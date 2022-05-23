It has been touch and go throughout the campaign but George and Dragon clinched the title on the final day. They did it in style as well, trouncing Doe Lea 8-0.

Callum Lytham was in inspired form hitting four of the winning goals and Lewis Macaskill got in on the act netting a hat-trick, Sam Harris adding goal number eight.

Clowne Wanders Reserves became HKL TWO champions by beating Britannia Tupton 7-2 to leapfrog long-time leaders Butchers Arms to take the title. Also in TWO Hepthorne Lane and Crown Killamarsh drew 1-1.

Newton George & Dragon have claimed the HKL ONE title. Photo: Chesterfield Sunday League.