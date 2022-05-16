CHESTERFIELD SUNDAY LEAGUE: George and Dragon into Alma Cup final after hitting six in semi

Hepthorne Lane play in the division below their opponents and George were in control for most of the game and eventually ran out comfortable winners.

On target for the finalists were Lewis Macaskill who scored twice along with substitute Callum Lytham, Ryan Hadley and Ryan Watters.

An all-HKL FOUR semi-final in the Chatsworth Cup saw Arkwright Town Blues take on Green United at the same venue and there was little to choose between the two sides as the game ended all square at 2-2 after 90 minutes, United dramatically drawing level in the final minutes from the penalty spot.

Action from Hasland Club (red) v Britannia in the Hutson Cup semi-final. Photo by Martin Roberts.

No further goals were added in extra time and the game went to a penalties. United held their nerve in the shoot out to win the game to book their place in the final where they will meet HKL FIVE champions Carr Vale Utd.

In the Hutson Cup, Hasland Club faced a difficult task as they took on league champions Britannia in the semi-final, producing an exceptional performance before just losing out by the odd goal in three, Ben Goodwin and Kurtis Morley scoring the winning goals to send their side through to the final.

Clowne Wanderers await them following their 5-1 derby win over Apollo in which substitute Regan Eldridge scored twice, Ash Bonnar, Lewis Alan Price and Liam Vardy once.

In the league there was just one game in HKL ONE and it turned out to be a 12-goal feast as Newbold took on Brampton Gas Bar and Bites, beating them 7-5.

Likewise in HKL TWO, there was just one game and it too served up a goal fest as Hollingwood Athletic visited Crown Killamarsh and beat them 6-3.

Barlow Kingston Rovers headed into their final league game in HKL FIVE with an outside chance of becoming champions, trailing leaders Carr Vale United by three points, however Spartans put an end to Rovers’ title hopes as they beat them 4-2 thanks to two goals from Craig Tromans and one each from Dan Shearman and Dan Wainwright, Carr Vale therefore crowned champions.

