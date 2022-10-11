Chesterfield Sunday League: Champions’ struggles continue with defeat

Of their previous two games one was lost and one drawn and although they contributed to what was an excellent game with Doe Lea they just came up short.

This was Doe Lea’s second win and as in their first Corey Burton was one of their goal scorers along with Lee Clay and Harry Denton.

Newly-promoted Mutton FC had conceded just four goals in as many games and their defending was outstanding once again as they took on a Britannia side who had won their first four games and have aspirations to regain the title in 22/23.

However they were unable to break down a resolute Mutton and Tom Suter hit the games only goal to complete a memorable win for his side. C

lowne Wanderers went into their game with a Pilsley Community side who had beaten Newton George and Dragon seven days previously looking for their first win of the season and they achieved it with a degree of comfort as they ran out 5-0 winners. Sam Lomas led the way with a well taken brace and Max Dungworth, Ashley Bonner and Reece Clegg joined him on the score sheet.

Renishaw Miners Welfare improved in the second half of their game with Crown Killamarsh to salvage a draw as Karl Knowles ninth of the season plus a goal from Joe Glover cancelled out goals from Shane McKay and David Sills as the game ended level at 2-2.

Arkwright Town’s Elliott Daffin produced a fantastic display of the art of goal scoring, hitting seven as his side trounced Espial at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club. The final scoreline was not out of place at a rugby ground as Toni Goodwin scored twice, Dan Foster, Jake Ward and Sam Tucker added further goals to complete a 12-0 for Town.

Glapwell Gladiators could have gone top of TWO with a victory at Hepthorne Lane but unfortunately, for them, their hosts were in good form and beat them 3-0.

Hollingwood Athletic took on Rangers on Sunday looking to achieve win number one of the season and they did indeed record their first victory as they just edged out Rangers by the odd goal in five. Kieran Patilla, Jack Yeomans and substitute Morgan Hallam scored the winning goals whilst Nathan Melbourne and another substitute Tom Mcardle scored for Rangers.

In HKL THREE the top four sides all have ten points following Sunday’s games. Top on goal difference are Bolsover Town Seniors who won their game against Grassmoor Sports by the odd goal in five. Second are Hasland Club who took on Boot and Shoe for whom the former New Whitt Social striker Elliott Nunn scored two goals to add to his season’s previous eight as the game ended level at 3-3.

Third-placed Dizzy Duck were in Derbyshire Junior Cup action, taking on Wingfield White Hart and they progressed to the next round by virtue of an 8-1 win in which Josh Devereux blasted four goals.

The fourth team on ten are Green United who took on ground-sharers Palterton Sporting Club who for this game occupied the away team dressing room. There was almost nothing to separate the two sides over the ninety minutes however the ‘Greens’ scored the only goal of the game to take the points.

Bottom faced top in HKL FOUR as Royal Oak Whitwell travelled to Furnace Hill to take on pointless Tupton. A solid start to the season for Royal Oak which had seen them win three and lose one of their first four games was added to as two Jacob Owen goals saw them beat their hosts 2-1. Dronfield Wanderers are second, two points behind Royal Oak, following a 4-2 win at Tibshelf Community whilst Clay Cross United’s comfortable 5-1 win at Barlborough leaves them in third place.

Brampton Rovers’ Tom Robe scored twice to lead his side to a 4-0 victory over Poolsbrook Town as Brimington’s Neil Armstrong and Conner Yates’ goals cancelled out Ben Vann’s goal for opponents Hasland Community to earn Brimington a second win of the season.

HKL FIVE outfit Clowne Comets beat Hasland Community Reserves 7-2 at The Arc. Alex Toplis was on top form once again, scoring a well taken treble. Also amongst the goals were Kian David-Morris, who scored twice, George Evans and James Baddams.

John Pye Ltd controlled their game against Grassmoor Sports from the outset and ran out easy winners as two goals apiece from Jaden Mitchell-Bent, Archie Shannon and Will Tomlinson saw the game finish 6-1 in Pye’s favour.

Walkers Wanderers were good value for their 4-2 win over Dronfield as Josh Watts and James Spencer scored twice, substitute Chris Platt once. Spartans Reserves and Badger drew 3-3.

In the Derbyshire Senior Cup Brampton Victoria took on Clowne Wanderers Reserves in an excellent game which finished level at 3-3 before the former won the penalty shoot out 4-3.