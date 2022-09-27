Chesterfield Sunday League: Champions finally get under way with a draw

Action from Pilsley Community (tangerine) v New Whittington Newbold in HKL ONE. Photos by Martin Roberts.

Defences came out on top as both keepers kept a clean sheet and Mutton drew their second game in three starts.

Britannia left it late to overcome a battling Butchers side who ended the game short handed after two players were red carded. Kurtis McLeish and Dan Shelbourne hit the back of Britannia’s net but goals from Nico DeGirolamo, Kurtis Morley and Ben Townsend won it for Britannia.

Tyler Barksby, Ryan Kerlin and Steven Wright were in the goals as Pilsley Community beat New Whittington Newbold 3-0, whilst a goal from Harry Denton gave Doe Lea the lead against Clowne Wanderers who drew level through Liam Pritchard as both sides claimed a point.

New Whittington's goalkeeper makes a save.

Brampton Moor Rovers and Glapwell Gladiators both have seven points from their first three games of the season in HKL TWO following victories on Sunday. Rovers won 3-0 at Wanderers Reserves while Gladiators beat Hepthorne Lane 4-2. Two Adam Plant goals set them on their way before one each from Scott Lewis and Ben Burbanks steered them to victory with further goals.

Espial sank to an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Brampton Barrel, while Spotted Frog beat Rangers 3-1.

Dizzy Duck have won all three of their opening games and as a result are the early season leaders in HKL THREE. This week they beat Palterton Sporting 4-3, Liam Booker, Matt Crowe, Aaron Carrington and Sam Devereux with Duck’s goals.

Oliver Dawson, Luke Greaves and Max Higginson’s goals earned Brampton Victoria a 3-2 win over Rose and Crown, two Liam Scott goals handed Green Utd a 2-1 win at Creswell Barnet whilst two Josh Neal goals added to by Gary Gilthorpe and Rhys Wallhead saw Shinnon home 4-3 against Boot and Shoe for whom Elliott Nunn, James Pendleton and Bradley Stoneham scored.

Pilsley aim to get the ball forward.

Substitute Jack Harding scored twice for Hasland Club as they beat Staveley Town 4-2, Andy Topham and Jerome Wilks scoring the other two, whilst Grassmoor Sports and Bolsover Town Seniors drew 1-1, Rio Topham for Sports, Josh Nicholls for Town.

In HKL FOUR Royal Oak Whitwell’s 100 per cent start continued with a 3-2 win over Brampton Rovers for whom Connor Bedford scored twice.

Brimington overcame Tibshelf Community 2-1, Liam Hurley scoring for Tibshelf before goals from Andrew Divine and Bradley Jaques turned it around.

Spartans won 3-1 at Hasland Community, Clay Cross United drew 2-2 with Barlborough, Josh Bennett and Matt Hobson scoring, and Poolsbrook Town also drew 2-2 with Dronfield Wanderers.

Steelmelters have also won their first three games, this time in HKL SIX, win number three coming over Clowne Comets 3-2, Luke Noble and Matt Towndrow amongst the goals for Steelmelters, Kian David-Morris scoring both Comets goals.

Courage Lions’ Dan Massey came off the bench to score twice as they came from behind to beat Wingfield White Hart 2-1, while Goals from Jaden Mitchell-Bent, Josh O’Connor, Archie Stevens and Elliott Barker earned John Pye a 4-1 victory at Dronfield.