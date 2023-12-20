​Chesterfield Sunday League: Brampton Rovers win again to move three points clear

Derbyshire Cup action between Hepthorne Lane and Shirebrook Soldiers. Hepthorne's opening goal is scored by Matt Edinboro. All photos by Martin Roberts.

HKL TWO leaders Brampton Rovers won for the eighth time this season to remain three points clear at the top in the Chesterfield & District Sunday League.​

Gasoline hosted Rovers at Langer Lane in their latest fixture and goals from Ben Jon Partridge, Luke Waller and Albie White earned them a 3-0 success.

Second-placed Rangers were in top form as they brushed aside the challenge of Creswell Barnett, handing out an 8-0 thumping.

Substitutes Jordan Varnum and Robbie Higginbottom came off the bench to score for Rangers, Varnum twice, Higginbottom once.

Starters Dan Taylor scored twice along with Harry Jones, Max Lintin and Rory Stirland to complete the rout.

Brampton Victoria remain third following their narrow 2-1 win over Staveley Town, Oliver Papworth and Max Higginson scoring the winning goals.

In HKL THREE FC, Duke won a tight game at Poolsbrook Town by the odd goal in five, Tim Garfoot, Kyle Perrins and Aiden McTighe scoring the winning goals, this despite Duke playing for 80 minutes with ten men following a tenth minute red card for Matt Tomlinson.

Two Lewis Redman goals for Barlborough earned his side a 2-2 draw with Steelmelters for whom Ryan Preece and Thomas Spiezick hit the target.

Just one game took place in HKL FOUR as Green Utd had the opportunity to go to the top of the division if they could beat opponents Rose and Crown Brampton which they duly did, coming out on top in a close fought encounter by the odd goal in three.

Neither of the top two were in league action in HKL FIVE, however, Tupton were and they won 4-2 at Dronfield to move into third place.

Cameron Butterworth was on the scoresheet for Tupton along with Dominic Kellett, Ben Meadley and substitute Lucas Walker.

Wingfield White Hart are fourth following their 3-1 win over Courage Lions in which Shane Dickens, Stan Pashley and Matt Walsh scored whilst goals from Owen Haden, Jamie Plawecki and Ryan Jones handed Renishaw a 3-1 victory over Hasland Community Reserves.

An all HKL tie in the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup saw Boythorpe take on Mutton. Josh Devereux and Josh Jackson scored for Boythorpe in normal time as the game finished level at 2-2 however it was Mutton who held their nerve to win the resulting penalty shoot out 5-4.

Fellow HKL sides Butchers Arms and Hepthorne Lane exited the competition, losing 3-1 to Langwith White Star and 3-2 to Shirebrook Soldiers Athletic respectively.

MSK Utd progressed to the next round of the Junior Cup as they beat fellow HKL side Clay Cross Utd 4-1 thanks to goals from Logan Liggins, Ehsan Mohammed, Conor Round and substitute Devon Boler.