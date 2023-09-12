Chesterfield Sunday League: Boythorpe lead the way after goal-happy week​

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Boythorpe are the early pacesetters in HKL ONE as an 8-1 win over Hepthorne Lane saw them win their second game in seven days.

They hit six in midweek against Hasland Club, Kane Snell and Will Whitehead both scoring twice and both were on target again, Snell scoring a hat-trick and Whitehead twice in this victory. Liam Carrington, Matt Crowe and Josh Devereux joined them on the scoresheet.

Clowne Wanderers are a point behind Boythorpe as are Doe Lea. Wanderers eased to a 5-1 win over Pilsley Community although Doe Lea lost 4-2 at Brampton Moor Rovers. Hasland Club had Tom Pool score twice and James Whitfield once in their 3-1 win over Bridge Inn whilst Butchers and Mutton drew 3-3.

Chesterfield Sunday League.

In HKL TWO Rangers beat Brampton Rovers 3-2 thanks to goals from Reece Daffin, Ricky Machin and Gareth Ward to go top, while Grassmoor Sports and Hollingwood Utd are a point behind Rangers following a 6-2 success over Glapwell Gladiators in which Charlie Dawes, Finn Hunter, Taylor Siddall, Rio Topham, Jake Wilbourn and Stefan Wilson scored and United’s 3-3 draw with Brampton Victoria, Luke Greaves scoring twice for Victoria, Dan Hartshorne once.

Bolsover Town Seniors and Killamarsh Juniors played out a nine goal thriller, Juniors winning by the odd goal. Lewis Spencer led the way for Juniors, scoring twice, Corey Coates, Ross Taylor and Adam Ward once. Staveley Town won 3-2 at Creswell Barnett, George Maude scoring twice, Callum Tinker once.

MSK Utd defeated FC Duke 3-2 to be early leaders and Tibshelf Community are second following a 3-1 win over Poolsbrook Town, Mark Pepper scoring twice, Sam Hollett once. Shinnon got off to a flyer as Shaun Chambers, David Dawson, Tom Torrington, Rhys Wallhead and Kian Barlow’s goals earned them a 5-2 victory over Steelmelters. Barlborough had Josh Bennett and Liam Marriott on target in a 2-0 win over FC Duke.

John Pye put eight past Woodthorpe Inn who scored twice themselves to sit at the top of HKL FOUR. Lewis Carter scored a hat-trick in the win, Jaden Mitchell-Bent and Will Tomlinson both scored twice, Josh O’Connor once. George Colbert and Connor Doan’s goals earned Creswell Barnett Reserves a 2-2 draw at Hasland Community to go second.

Craig Marples scored all four Green Utd goals in their 4-3 win at Rose and Crown Brampton. Grassmoor Sports Reserves won by the same margin at White Hart whilst Chesterfield Town beat Walkers Wanderers 3-2.

Badger FC and Clowne Comets both won big in HKL FIVE, the former scoring nine, the latter seven. Badgers beat Brimington, Liam Chippendale scoring four, Thailer Emmerson two, Aaron Fairs and Will Maddison and Brandon Hatton one in the 9-1 win. Three players scored twice in Comets’ win, Ryan Daffin, Owen Lester and Alex Toplis, with George Evans scoring the seventh in their 7-1 drubbing of White Hart North Wingfield.