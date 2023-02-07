Chesterfield suffer third straight defeat after dreadful first-half against Woking - report

The Spireites were two goals behind after just eight minutes and the Cards added a third after the half-hour mark as boos rang around the Technique at the break.

Liam Mandeville pulled a goal back on 49 minutes but they could not find a second which would have made things interesting.

The Blues drop a place to fifth and they are now four points behind Woking but they have played two games fewer.

Ryan Colclough in action against Woking. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This was Town’s first home defeat in eight in the league, after winning all of the previous seven.

In terms of the team news, Paul Cook made one change from the defeat at Boreham Wood on Saturday with Jeff King replacing Ryheem Sheckleford. Akwasi Asante and Danny Rowe remained unavailable so there was no recognised striker on the bench.

It had been a good performance at Boreham but Chesterfield found themselves three goals down at half-time here after some woeful defensive mistakes.

A mix-up at the back after six minutes allowed Padraig Amond to put the visitors ahead from close-range and that unfortunately set the tone.

Two minutes later the Cards doubled their lead after the excellent James Daly pounced on an error by Ash Palmer and he rounded Lucas Covolan, who had raced out of his net, before slotting in.

And it got even worse just after the half-hour mark when Covolan gave the ball away and former Spireite Jim Kellerman powered in a header from Daly’s cross from the left.

Boos rang around the Technique during the remainder of the half and at the break, with Covolan the target of some jeers from the terraces.

Woking, who had won six on the bounce on their travels before losing at Eastleigh on Saturday, were aggressive, first to the ball and they pressed Town into making errors.

The Blues had offered little down the other end, too. Ryan Colclough had one shot tipped over by Craig Ross, who also saved from Armando Dobra.

The Spireites needed an early goal after half-time and they got one on 49 minutes when Mandeville showed great technique to control a finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Ross was then forced to make a save low down to his right after Branden Horton delivered a cross into the box.

The home side were now on the front-foot and were applying some pressure as they went in search of a second goal.

Woking tried to slow the play down, with several players apparently needing treatment, and they got to the 70-minute mark without conceding again, resulting in a double change for the hosts as Tim Akinola and Jesurun Uchegbulam replaced Darren Oldaker and Colclough.

There were no clear-cut chances for Chesterfield in the final 10 minutes of normal time or the nine that were added-on, and they slipped to a third straight defeat, owed much to an awful first 45.

