The Spireites have had some rotten luck with injuries this season and they are set to travel south with a stretched squad once again.

Town could secure their play-off place with a win at Hayes Lane and if other results go their way.

“There are a few things, unfortunately, that we need to check on today which I can’t say too much on,” Blues coach Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s press conference.

Nathan Tyson is set to be involved against Bromley on Saturday.

"There are a couple of things that have popped up which we didn’t hope or want to pop-up.

"I think we will be going down there with the team and the subs and that’s about it, if you know what I am trying to say.

"There are a few lads that probably will be out but I can’t really give you any more information until training when we will know more.

"One of them is (a new injury).”

The club has received some good news on Danny Rowe following more tests but they are still waiting for the final sign-off so he is unlikely to play on Saturday but could be involved against Stockport County on Monday, Webb said.

Akwasi Asante (groin) and Joe Quigley (hamstring) will be assessed for Saturday, while Nathan Tyson is set to feature for the first time since Cook was appointed.

"I think Nathan will be involved tomorrow and hopefully he will play a big part,” Webb added.

Tom Denton has not totally been ruled out despite concerns about Bromley’s 3G pitch following his two knee injuries.

"We are not in a position to leave people out of squads at the moment, especially someone who had the impact Tom did Saturday,” Webb said. “He has given himself a great shout to play tomorrow, that is obviously a decision for the manager.

"We have to be careful not to use that (3G pitch) as an excuse to play or not to play players and I don’t think the manager will do that for a minute because of the importance of the fixture.”

Gavin Gunning (calf) remains a doubt but he is edging closer to returning.