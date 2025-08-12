Will Grigg in action against the Stags. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield’s rotten record in the Carabao Cup continued as they were knocked out at the first round stage by their bitter rivals Mansfield Town on derby day.

In the first meeting between the two sides in seven years, goals in each half from Rhys Oates and Will Evans meant the Spireites have failed to make round two of the competition in their last 13 attempts. It has been 12 years since they have beaten their fierce neighbours and the wait goes on.

Oates gave the League One Stags the lead after just two minutes but had goalkeeper Liam Roberts to thank after that as he made four fantastic saves to stop the dominant hosts equalising before half-time.

It had been a one-sided first-half but the Stags doubled their lead on the hour after Evans pounced on a mistake by Chey Dunkley which knocked the stuffing out of the Blues and they never recovered after that and the first derby day since 2018, played out in front of a raucous crowd of 9,502, ended in disappointment.

TEAM NEWS

Paul Cook made three changes from the win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday. Matt Dibley-Dias and Ronan Darcy made their first starts, while Will Grigg also came back in. Tom Naylor, Dylan Duffy and Lee Bonis dropped to the bench.

Mansfield, who lost their opening two games in the league, made six changes from their last-gasp defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

Both teams had one player who had crossed the divide in their starting line-up, with Ryan Stirk having a loan spell at the Stags three years ago, while striker-turned defender, Jordan Bowery, was at Chesterfield for four seasons before signing for Aston Villa in 2012.

The atmosphere was electric long before kick-off, with the sun-drenched SMH Group Stadium a cauldron of noise as both sets of fans exchanged verbal insults. Having not played each other since 2018, supporters had been desperate for this highly-charged rivalry to be renewed and they got their wish when they were drawn out of the hat together in June.

FIRST HALF

Bowery was booked for a trip on Armando Dobra after just 30 seconds but a minute later Mansfield were in front when Oates took a pass from Dom Dwyer in his stride and his neat finish found the far corner.

But it was all Chesterfield for the rest of the half as they battered the visitors. But they found goalkeeper Roberts in inspired form, making four excellent saves, two from Dobra and one from Darcy and Dunkley. The former Barnsley stopper got down low to his right to prevent a drilled shot from Dobra going in, before denying the same player again, this time flying to his left to tip over. He also got down low to his left to make a point-blank save from Darcy and showed quick reactions to tip over a close-range header from Dunkley which zipped up off the turf.

Both teams lost a player to injury as the half progressed, with goalscorer Oates, and Dibley-Dias, hobbling off.

The Spireites were behind at the break but they had played some electric football, which despite trailing, saw them rightly applauded off, although many were wondering how they were losing in what had been a completely one-sided half.

SECOND HALF

After he break, Mansfield had a chance to double their lead when Evans slipped in Aaron Lewis but Zach Hemming came out and blocked his path before it was prodded to safety by Dunkley.

But the Stags did grab a second on the hour when Dunkley gave possession away at the back and Evans made him pay as Chesterfield’s momentum was halted.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of Chesterfield as they struggled to create anything of note. And Mansfield came close to adding a third but Hemming tipped over Lewis’ free-kick and then parried from Ryan Sweeney soon after.

After winning their first two games of the season in the league, this was Chesterfield’s first defeat in all competitions and the first goals they have conceded. They gave it everything, and the fans showed their appreciation, but they came up against a goalkeeper in Roberts who had the night of his life, which was combined with some individual mistakes which proved costly.

It was not the result Chesterfield were hoping for but they will determined to ensure they are in League One themselves next season to have another crack at the Stags.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Dibley-Dias (Naylor, 39); Markanday (Mandeville, 75), Darcy (Butterfield, 75), Dobra (Duffy, 68); Grigg (Bonius, 68)

Unused subs: Boot, Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis.