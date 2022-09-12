The striker joined the Coasters until January in a bid to improve his fitness after a long time on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old has made three appearances so far, including two starts, scoring once.

“It is going to plan for Danny,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said.

Danny Rowe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is getting minutes and scoring goals and that is what we wanted.

"We will monitor his progress and watch his games.

"We will have someone at his next game watching so we are keeping tabs on him.

“He is our player, we really like Danny Rowe.

"He is ticking boxes for himself and for us.

“He has got himself a goal which is great and he is getting minutes. More (importantly) for us, it is minutes for Danny.

"At the moment we could not promise him minutes, which are so valuable after having so long out.

"He is doing well for Fylde, and he is doing well for us, so everything is ticking boxes for us.”