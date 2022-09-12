Chesterfield striker's loan move to National League North club 'ticking boxes' so far
Danny Rowe’s loan move to AFC Fylde is ‘ticking boxes’ for everyone so far.
The striker joined the Coasters until January in a bid to improve his fitness after a long time on the sidelines.
The 32-year-old has made three appearances so far, including two starts, scoring once.
“It is going to plan for Danny,” first-team coach Gary Roberts said.
"He is getting minutes and scoring goals and that is what we wanted.
"We will monitor his progress and watch his games.
"We will have someone at his next game watching so we are keeping tabs on him.
“He is our player, we really like Danny Rowe.
"He is ticking boxes for himself and for us.
“He has got himself a goal which is great and he is getting minutes. More (importantly) for us, it is minutes for Danny.
"At the moment we could not promise him minutes, which are so valuable after having so long out.
"He is doing well for Fylde, and he is doing well for us, so everything is ticking boxes for us.”
When asked if he can be recalled from the loan, Roberts added: "I think there are a couple of things in the contract, I am not entirely sure on what they are, I don’t know if there is an option either way, I am not too sure. There might be one or two things where he can come back if he wants to or something like that.”