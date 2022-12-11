The Chesterfield striker is currently at Gloucester City until January 1.

The 22-year-old was loaned out in order to get some regular game-time after making just one start since his summer transfer from King’s Lynn Town.

He has only played a total of 94 minutes for Town this campaign but his current form could lead to him getting more of a chance in the second-half of the season and help to kick-start his Blues career.

Michael Gyasi.

The forward has impressed for the National League North club so far, scoring two goals in his last two games.

After scoring a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory at Kettering on Tuesday night, he was on the scoresheet again on Saturday in a 6-2 defeat to Darlington.

As well as his goals, Gyasi, who can also play out wide, has played 90 minutes in all four of his appearances for Gloucester so far.

As with fellow striker Danny Rowe, who is on loan at AFC Fylde, a decision on whether to extend his stay or bring him back into the fold will be on the cards in the coming weeks.