Chesterfield striker's absence from Dorking Wanderers defeat explained
‘Quigs’ has scored nine goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season, although he has only started eight times.
The 27-year-old signed a new contract last November, penning a deal until summer 2025.
The striker started the win against Barnet last Tuesday and did not appear to be injured when he was taken off in the second-half.
That meant there were a few raised eyebrows when he was not included in the matchday 16 for the trip to Meadowbank on Saturday.
But there is no reason to be concerned because it turned out the forward missed the game because of a new arrival in his family.
"Joe Quigley’s girlfriend gave birth yesterday,” coach Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield. “He wasn’t down to start anyway so the manager allowed him to spend time with his family.”
Despite the defeat to Dorking Chesterfield still remain 20 points clear at the top of the league with 10 games remaining.
The Spireites return to action on Saturday against AFC Fylde, who are 17th and three points above the relegation zone. But the Coasters are actually second in the form table over the last 10 matches. They have won six, drew two and lost two, giving them 20 points from their last 10 fixtures.
The Blues won the reverse fixture back in August 4-2.