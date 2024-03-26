Chesterfield striker Will Grigg ruled out for rest of season
The striker, who has scored 25 goals this season to help fire Chesterfield to promotion, has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for six weeks.
The 32-year-old, who now has an incredible six promotions on his CV, hobbled off late on against Halifax last week and missed the title-clinching match at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday. He won’t play any part in Town’s remaining five games.
"Unfortunately I am done for the season,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven show. “I picked up a slight hamstring injury on Wednesday night and unfortunately that is me out for six weeks.”
His injury means that he won’t be able to catch Eastleigh Paul McCallum’s in the race for the National League golden boot award. McCallum is five ahead of Grigg on 30.
Grigg continued: “I wanted to get the golden boot but unfortunately I will have to let go of that one. Paul McCallum has probably had the season of his life and fair play to him, he has been a credit to himself, and he fully deserves that. It is disappointing my end but full credit to him.”