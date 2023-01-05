Chesterfield striker to have health checks before decision is made on his Spireites future

Rowe, 32, missed a large chunk of last season because of a health issue.

He has been at AFC Fylde this season, scoring twice in 10 appearances, but he has not played since the middle of November and his loan until January has now come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But before he comes back into the Spireites fold or is potentially loaned out again, the forward will undergo some checks.

Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe.

“Danny Rowe has not been well for the last few weeks at Fylde, sadly, so he has got a few doctor’s appointments to see where he is with his fitness,” assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT.

Fellow striker, Michael Gyasi, has also been on loan, scoring twice and grabbing one assist in his month’s spell at Gloucester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is back with the Blues and they are taking a look at him before making a decision on him.

Webb explained: "Michael Gyasi has trained with us the last couple of days, he is looking sharp, we will have a sit down with Michael to see what we think is best for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously with Quigs and Kabs playing ever so well when they are called upon, and with the manager likely to play just one up top, it always makes it harder if you are that third-choice striker. Especially while ever there are only five subs, you are not really going to have more than one striker on the bench if you are only going to play one up front.

"What I will say is, the purpose of going out on loan is to catch the eye and keep fit, and he has done exactly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad