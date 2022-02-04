Chesterfield striker Stefan Payne joins National League South club on loan
Chesterfield striker Stefan Payne has been loaned out.
The 30-year-old has joined National League South side Havant & Waterlooville until the end of the season.
Payne signed for the Spireites in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Grimsby Town.
His only goal in 16 appearances this season came from the penalty spot against Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup fourth qualifying.
The experienced forward, who made seven starts, failed to score in the league and did not manage to find the net from open play.
Payne has dropped down the pecking order following the signing of striker Joe Quigley from Yeovil Town last month.
The Hawks are currently 11th in the National League South, five points off the play-offs.
On signing for Havant, Payne said: “I have been speaking to the gaffer for a while. He told me about his ambition of where he wants to take the club and I believe in the project.”