Chesterfield striker should not settle for 'super sub' tag after scoring another winner

Joe Quigley has a ‘big part’ to play for Chesterfield this season and he should not settle for being the Spireites’ ‘super sub.’
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST

The striker came off the bench on Saturday to score a late winner against Aldershot Town.

He also did the same on the opening day of the season against Dorking Wanderers.

Before his two goals this season he had not scored since Boxing Day.

Joe Quigley scored the winner against Aldershot Town on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Joe Quigley scored the winner against Aldershot Town on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
The Spireites are his 16th club of his career and he has now made more appearances for them than anyone else.

“He has got a big part to play,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

"Away from goals he has got a big part to play as well. When we are bringing him on we want him to be the out ball, hold the ball up and win headers.

“To win us the game as late as he did, you are called a super sub, and he has has done it twice now, so fair play to him.”

Quigley has only started one of seven games so far this campaign but Webb says he should not just settle for a place on the bench.

He explained: "He has to maintain his hunger to replace Will Grigg and when Will Grigg is not in the team he is going to have to maintain that hunger to show why he was brought to the club.

"We have got two experienced forwards vying for that one place so it is important that when one replaces the other they give the manager some food for thought, which Joe obviously did today.”

Chesterfield’s next match is at home to Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday (3pm).

