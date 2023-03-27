News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
8 minutes ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
54 minutes ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
23 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

Chesterfield striker set to return to training after two months out

Akwasi Asante is set to return to training this week.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:53 BST

The striker has been out for two months and missed the last 15 games with a groin injury.

The 30-year-old was doing some running at the end of the win against Halifax on Saturday and it is hoped he could join in training at some point this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Dutch-born forward has scored five goals in 17 appearances this season. His return would give Town another attacking option ahead of a likely play-off campaign.

Akwasi Asante.
Akwasi Asante.
Akwasi Asante.
Most Popular

Asante, who is under contract until summer 2024, joined Chesterfield in 2020 and has scored 22 goals in 64 games in total.

When Asante does come back it means that Manny Oyeleke would be the only player out injured, a stark contrast to last season when the squad was ravaged by injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield are next in action away at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Read More
Ross Fitzsimons relishing 'sweeper keeper' role at in-form Chesterfield
ChesterfieldHalifaxMaidenhead United