The striker has been out for two months and missed the last 15 games with a groin injury.

The 30-year-old was doing some running at the end of the win against Halifax on Saturday and it is hoped he could join in training at some point this week.

The Dutch-born forward has scored five goals in 17 appearances this season. His return would give Town another attacking option ahead of a likely play-off campaign.

Akwasi Asante.

Asante, who is under contract until summer 2024, joined Chesterfield in 2020 and has scored 22 goals in 64 games in total.

When Asante does come back it means that Manny Oyeleke would be the only player out injured, a stark contrast to last season when the squad was ravaged by injuries.

