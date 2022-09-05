Chesterfield striker scores first goal since joining AFC Fylde - loan watch
Danny Rowe has scored his first goal since being loaned out to AFC Fylde.
The 33-year-old joined the National League North side on loan until January in a bid to regain his fitness after several months out with a health issue.
The forward, who is a legend at the Coasters from his previous time at the club, got off the mark in a 3-1 win against AFC Telford United on Saturday.
Rowe scored the opener after just four minutes after being played in by strike partner Nick Haughton.
It was his first goal in three appearances since rejoining Fylde.
After coming off the bench to play 25 minutes at Chester, Rowe made his first start in the following game against Southport and got an hour under his belt.
As well as his goal on Saturday, Rowe got more minutes in the tank, being replaced with 12 minutes remaining.
The Coasters, managed by former Spireites boss James Rowe, are currently third in the table.