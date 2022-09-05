Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old joined the National League North side on loan until January in a bid to regain his fitness after several months out with a health issue.

The forward, who is a legend at the Coasters from his previous time at the club, got off the mark in a 3-1 win against AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Rowe scored the opener after just four minutes after being played in by strike partner Nick Haughton.

Danny Rowe is on loan at AFC Fylde.

It was his first goal in three appearances since rejoining Fylde.

After coming off the bench to play 25 minutes at Chester, Rowe made his first start in the following game against Southport and got an hour under his belt.

As well as his goal on Saturday, Rowe got more minutes in the tank, being replaced with 12 minutes remaining.