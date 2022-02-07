Chesterfield striker Nathan Tyson suffers 'bad' injury on loan at Alfreton Town

The striker recently joined the National League North club on loan for a month.

He came off early in his third start for the Reds against Spennymoor Town at the end of January.

Alfreton boss Billy Heath described it as a ‘bad’ injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Tyson has suffered an injury while on loan at Alfreton Town.

Spireites caretaker Danny Webb said: “It is a shame for Nathan, he is such a good lad.

“He went on loan to Alfreton to get some game time.

"He has got a medial injury, hopefully it is not too bad.

“I would not want to put a timescale on it. He has had a brace on just for a security around the knee in the last few days. “

Tyson’s only start for Chesterfield this season came in the win against Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup, a match he scored in.

But the forward has only played eight minutes in the league for the Spireites this campaign, which was a late cameo appearance against Altrincham in November.

Webb added: “He is getting his main treatment here, but I don’t think he lives too far from Alfreton so he is touching base there as well.

"I think they have been quite good and straight with him during the loan so I think he is being respectful and popping in there and giving updates.