Chesterfield striker Nathan Tyson suffers 'bad' injury on loan at Alfreton Town
Nathan Tyson has suffered a ‘bad’ knee injury while on loan at Alfreton Town.
The striker recently joined the National League North club on loan for a month.
He came off early in his third start for the Reds against Spennymoor Town at the end of January.
Alfreton boss Billy Heath described it as a ‘bad’ injury.
Spireites caretaker Danny Webb said: “It is a shame for Nathan, he is such a good lad.
“He went on loan to Alfreton to get some game time.
"He has got a medial injury, hopefully it is not too bad.
“I would not want to put a timescale on it. He has had a brace on just for a security around the knee in the last few days. “
Tyson’s only start for Chesterfield this season came in the win against Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup, a match he scored in.
But the forward has only played eight minutes in the league for the Spireites this campaign, which was a late cameo appearance against Altrincham in November.
Webb added: “He is getting his main treatment here, but I don’t think he lives too far from Alfreton so he is touching base there as well.
"I think they have been quite good and straight with him during the loan so I think he is being respectful and popping in there and giving updates.
"It is a shame for him and it is a shame for Alfreton because they didn’t bank on that happening but that is football and that is what happens sometimes."