Chesterfield striker Nathan Tyson suffers 'bad' injury on loan at Alfreton Town

Nathan Tyson has suffered a ‘bad’ knee injury while on loan at Alfreton Town.

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:31 pm

The striker recently joined the National League North club on loan for a month.

He came off early in his third start for the Reds against Spennymoor Town at the end of January.

Alfreton boss Billy Heath described it as a ‘bad’ injury.

Spireites caretaker Danny Webb said: “It is a shame for Nathan, he is such a good lad.

“He went on loan to Alfreton to get some game time.

"He has got a medial injury, hopefully it is not too bad.

“I would not want to put a timescale on it. He has had a brace on just for a security around the knee in the last few days. “

Tyson’s only start for Chesterfield this season came in the win against Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup, a match he scored in.

But the forward has only played eight minutes in the league for the Spireites this campaign, which was a late cameo appearance against Altrincham in November.

Webb added: “He is getting his main treatment here, but I don’t think he lives too far from Alfreton so he is touching base there as well.

"I think they have been quite good and straight with him during the loan so I think he is being respectful and popping in there and giving updates.

"It is a shame for him and it is a shame for Alfreton because they didn’t bank on that happening but that is football and that is what happens sometimes."

