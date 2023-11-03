News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield striker making progress after ankle injury

Chesterfield striker Joe Quigley is making progress in his bid to return from injury.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT
The forward was having a really good season, scoring five goals in 13 appearances, including big contributions off the bench, before he hobbled off late on against Boreham Wood last month. Scan results showed he had done some damage to his ankle.

‘Quigs’ has missed the last three matches, but is edging closer to becoming available again, although he will be on the sidelines again this weekend against Portsmouth.

Coach Danny Webb told the DT on Friday: “I think he is back running with the physio potentially Monday or Tuesday which is great news. Within that, you have to say that there is a difference between jogging around the pitch and being available for selection.”

Quigley is still wearing his ‘moon boot’ but not for much longer.

Webb continued: "Sadly with those boots it makes things look a lot worse than what they are but it was a nasty ankle injury. Hopefully he will be back on the grass next week.”

