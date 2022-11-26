Chesterfield striker loaned out to National League North club
Chesterfied striker Michael Gyasi has been loaned out for a month.
The 22-year-old, who arrived at the Spireites in the summer from King’s Lynn Town, has joined National League North side Gloucester City until January 1.
Gyasi has made four appearances this season, including just one start, and is yet to get off the mark this campaign.
His last outing came away at Yeovil Town in September.
The forward has recently returned from a shoulder injury so the move will provide him with an opportunity to get some minutes under his belt.
Gloucester are currently 12th in the table and are four points off the play-offs. They travel to Kidderminster Harriers in the league today.