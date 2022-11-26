News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chesterfield striker loaned out to National League North club

Chesterfied striker Michael Gyasi has been loaned out for a month.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 1:54pm

The 22-year-old, who arrived at the Spireites in the summer from King’s Lynn Town, has joined National League North side Gloucester City until January 1.

Gyasi has made four appearances this season, including just one start, and is yet to get off the mark this campaign.

Hide Ad

His last outing came away at Yeovil Town in September.

Michael Gyasi.

Most Popular

The forward has recently returned from a shoulder injury so the move will provide him with an opportunity to get some minutes under his belt.

Gloucester are currently 12th in the table and are four points off the play-offs. They travel to Kidderminster Harriers in the league today.

ChesterfieldNational League NorthSpireitesKing's Lynn Town