The striker has pened a two-year contract at the Magpies.

The 23-year-old only joined the Spireites for a five-figure sum in April from King’s Lynn Town after scoring seven goals in 22 appearances.

The Grenada international played eight times for the Blues after joining, scoring once.

Notts County head coach, Ian Burchnall, said: “Kairo is a player we have watched for quite a while now.

"At King’s Lynn he was prolific not only in the goals he scored but also the chances he created and he’s been our number-one target for this role throughout the summer.

“Clearly he’s not had the minutes he would have liked at Chesterfield but he’s done well in the games we’ve watched and we’re delighted we’ve had the opportunity to bring him here, where we feel the style of play will suit him and give him the platform to really demonstrate what he can do.

“A lot of the signings we’ve made this summer have similar characteristics. They’re younger, so have a big capacity to develop and slot into our system, and he’s another player who’s come through a top academy in Leicester City.

With forwards Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton out injured, Chesterfield only have Danny Rowe, Stefan Payne and Nathan Tyson to call upon so they are likely to bring someone else in.