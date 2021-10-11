Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga named National League Player of the Month
Blues striker Kabongo Tshimanga has been named the National League Player of the Month.
The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in his first 11 games – including his first hat-trick for the club against Barnet.
Following the announcement, the forward posted on social media: “Happy to have picked up this award. Couldn’t have done it without the effort of the boys and you amazing Spireites.”
The National League said in a statement: “Kabongo Tshimanga not only hit the ground running at Chesterfield, he gave it the full Tyson Fury treatment. Six weeks, nine goals. There really was only one winner of the Player of the Month award.”
And the accolades don’t stop there for Chesterfield’s players as both Danny Rowe and Jeff King were named in the Vanarama Team of the Week for their performances in the 4-0 win against Southend United on Saturday. Rowe scored his first hat-trick for Town and King collected three assists.