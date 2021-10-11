The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in his first 11 games – including his first hat-trick for the club against Barnet.

Following the announcement, the forward posted on social media: “Happy to have picked up this award. Couldn’t have done it without the effort of the boys and you amazing Spireites.”

The National League said in a statement: “Kabongo Tshimanga not only hit the ground running at Chesterfield, he gave it the full Tyson Fury treatment. Six weeks, nine goals. There really was only one winner of the Player of the Month award.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabongo Tshimanga has been named the National League Player of the Month. Picture: Tina Jenner.