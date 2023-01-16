Chesterfield striker joins National League club on loan for rest of season

Michael Gyasi.

Gyasi, 22, signed for the Spireites in the summer but has not really featured and was loaned out to Gloucester City earlier in the season.

The forward impressed while on loan at the National League North side, grabbing goals and assists, and now he gets his chance again in the National League.

He could make his Robins debut against Maidenhead United on Tuesday night.

He will wear the number 31 shirt for Altrincham, who are currently 13th in the table.

Gyasi’s departure follows the arrival of Ryan Colclough from Altrincham last week.

Gyasi follows Joe Cook, George Cooper and Tom Whelan in leaving the Spireites in the last few days.