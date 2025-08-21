Paddy Madden.

Paddy Madden has joined Accrington Stanley on loan for the rest of the season.

The striker signed for Chesterfield in summer 2024 after winning promotion to League One with Stockport County, scoring 22 goals in all competitions. The 35-year-old penned a two-year contract at the Spireites on a free transfer. His arrival was seen as a statement signing at the time and a signal of intent but the move has not worked out.

Madden netted five times in 29 appearances last season which was disrupted by injuries. He was not involved in pre-season this summer and has only made one outing off the bench, which came at home to Barrow on the opening day.

His game-time at the Blues was unlikely to improve, with Will Grigg and Lee Bonis competing for the lone striker role, and Armando Dobra and Ronan Darcy battling out in the ‘10’ position.

The Irishman has now got a chance to go and get regular minutes at Stanley, who have started the campaign with two defeats and a draw. He could make his debut for his new club this Saturday at home to Grimsby Town.

Chesterfield have been prioritising outgoings recently in a bid to balance the books and numbers in the squad. The transfer window closes on September 1 at 7pm.