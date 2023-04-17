The Spireites return to action against Torquay United on Tuesday night.

Dallas came off the bench to score the winner against Eastleigh and he could be in line to start against the relegation-threatened Gulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy has missed a few chances and he would have liked to have been the hero a lot earlier but what is nice now is that he hasn’t just got off the mark at home but he has got off the mark in such an emotional fashion and at the weekend he was the hero and rightly so,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Andy Dallas, left, could be in line for a start against Torquay United.

“When anyone is left out they are disappointed but what is important is that when they do come back into the team, whether it is from the bench or from the start, you have to say you are not going to drop me again. So Andy has certainly given us all a conundrum for Tuesday night.”

Torquay are fourth from bottom but have won all of their last five matches and are now just two points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although the Blues secured a dramatic win on Saturday the management team were not overly thrilled about the performance.

Webb explained “This morning we have been looking back on the game and highlighting the areas which have got to improve going into tomorrow because they (Torquay) will also play two up front, they will also get the ball forward, and they have got some good players and a very experienced manager who knows his way around relegation battles as well as promotions.

“So it is not a case of ‘what a wonderful three points, let's forget about everything.’ The manager is very consistent with reviewing games whether we win, lose or draw. At the end of the game the manager said ‘enjoy the moment but that needs to improve’. We have got to focus on putting those wrongs to rights against Torquay because it will be a very tough game.