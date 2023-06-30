Kabongo Tshimanga. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The striker, 25, joined the League One club on loan in January with the deal including an obligation to buy him.

In January, Posh chairman Darren MacAnthony said the move was initially a loan to help them with Financial Fair Play rules.

The fee is undisclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga’s told Posh’s club website: “The last six months for me have been really good, I am back in the league and I reflect on the first six months as a real learning curve. I didn’t get as much game-time as I would have liked, but I learned a lot from the coaches and from the players around me.

“I am refreshed and ready and now that the move is permanent, I feel like I am a new signing myself, so I am really looking forward to training and the games programme and to show what I can do. I feel sharp and ready to go.”

And manager Darren Ferguson said: "It is a fresh start for everyone. When you are on loan, it is a little bit different to when you are a permanent signing, the boy has trained really well since he has returned to pre-season, he looks fresh and confident.

"Obviously he didn't get anywhere near as many opportunities as he would have hoped last season, but he understood the reasons why, the formation we played and the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris. For me, he is a really good player, he is one that we will give as much opportunity as we can to try and get in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is different to what we have got, he wants to run in behind, but his attitude has been fantastic, he has learned a lot in the last six months and we are excited about what he can offer us."

Tshimanga did not start a game for Peterborough last season and is yet to score his first goal for his new club.

He made nine appearances off the bench, but he did find the net in the penalty shootout defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off-semi-final.

Tshimanga joined Chesterfield from Boreham Wood in summer 2021 and he scored 32 goals in 51 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad