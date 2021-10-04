The Blues striker, who scored 10 goals in 22 appearances last season, has been out since April with a ruptured ACL and was ruled out for nine months.

The Spireites hope to have the forward back for the second half of the season.

The 29-year-old’s return is eagerly anticipated by Chesterfield fans who have yet to see him play live at the Technique Stadium.

Akwasi Asante.

The prospect of a partnership of Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga is one everyone is very much looking forward to seeing.

"Asante is a little bit ahead of schedule at the moment, which is really positive for us,” manager James Rowe said on Monday.

"He is going to go to St George’s in the next few weeks to make sure everything is okay now he has started running and kicking a ball.”

Meanwhile, Jack Clarke is continuing to work hard to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered against Bromley last month.

"We are looking at the back end of November still, there is nothing different on that one,” Rowe said.

Defender Haydn Hollis (achilles) and striker Tom Denton (knee) remain long-term absentees.

In other news, Jim Kellermann has been recalled from his loan spell at Tamworth.

The midfielder, who worked with Rowe at Aldershot, made six appearances, scoring two goals.

"I have watched his games and I have monitored him in training,” Rowe told the DT.

"Obviously I know him well from the past and now is the time he can probably bring some pluses to our squad so I have called him back.

"Physically he is where we want him to be now so I think he is ready to come back in the fold.

"He has got great National League experience and Scottish Premier League experience, he is definitely a great addition for us and it is like a new signing.”

"He will bring energy, fight and technically he can take the ball as well, which are perhaps some of the things we were missing against Woking.