Spireites kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 defeat at dogged Matlock Town.

Will Grigg gave the visitors an early second half lead as Spireites started strongly after the break.

But, rather than kick on as the 2,000 plus sell-out crowd expected, the visitors were instead pegged back six minutes later after keeper Ryan Boot failed to deal with a routine shot from a Town trialist.

And the battling non-leaguers clinched victory to retain the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup after another trialist kept his cool to slot home with ten minutes to go

But, despite the defeat, there were still positives to take for Spireites, none more so than the return to action of Chey Dunkley, who made his first appearance since picking up an injury in the 2-2 draw against Walsall in October last year.

Chesterfield’s first half side also saw new signings Zach Hemming and Ryan Stirk get their first Spireites minutes.

They fielded two trialists in the opening line-up with the trialist striker drilling an effort wide on six minutes as Spireites started in confident fashion.

Hemming was called into action for the first time to keep out Montel Gibson’s shot after the visitors were caught on the counter.

Dylan Duffy had a shot deflected for a corner, before Bailey Hobson scuffed a shot wide after finding space in the box.

Hobson screwed another effort well wide on 32 minutes as Spireites enjoyed a decent spell of patient possession.

Spireites’ second half side saw new signings Dilan Markanday, Matt Dibley-Dias and Adan Lewis get run outs.

And Spireites hit the ground running with Will Grigg opening the scoring on 52 minutes with a simple finish after great work by Vontae Daley-Campbell on the wing.

Adam Lewis was denied another with a flying save by Myles Boney seconds later as Spireites turned the screw.

But they were pegged back on 58 minutes when Boot made a real mess of a shot by Trialist.

Lewis curled a long-range free-kick narrowly wide just after the hour mark, before Grigg was denied by a low-save.

The plucky Northern Premier League side hit the front with ten minutes to go when another trialist kept his composure to get through on goal and confidently round the keeper and slot home.

It was a lead the hosts were comfortably able to hold on to to give them hope that they can bounce back from last season’s relegation with a promotion.

