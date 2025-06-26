Chesterfield will start the 2025/2026 League Two season at home to Barrow.

The Spireites will entertain The Bluebirds on Saturday, August 2 before travelling to Cheltenham Town a week later for their first away game.

The Christmas period will see Town host neighbours Notts County on Boxing Day before a trip to newly-promoted Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day.

The last home fixture will be against Crewe and then Chesterfield will finish the season at Swindon Town on May 2.

Paul Cook has won two league titles with Chesterfield.

There will be midweek trips to Gillingham, Cambridge United and Salford City, as well as Tuesday night home clashes against Gillingham and Oldham. Fixture dates are subject to change once TV picks are made.

Chesterfield’s Carabao Cup first round opponens will be announced shortly. In the EFL Trophy, they are in a group with Burton Albion and Crewe and one Premier League under-21 side, which will be confirmed later.

The Spireites are one of the favourites for promotion after finishing seventh and losing to Walsall in the play-offs last season. So far the Blues have made four new signings in Zach Hemming, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk and Dilan Markanday. Ryan Boot, Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck have all signed new extended contracts.

Paul Cook’s men have returned to pre-season training and have friendlies arranged against Matlock Town, Burton Albion, Europa Point and Sheffield United.

FULL FIXTURE LIST

AUGUST

2nd Barrow (H)

9th Cheltenham Town (A)

13th Carbao Cup round one

16th Bristol Rovers (H)

19th Gillingham (A)

23rd Harrogate Town (A)

27th Carabao Cup round two

30th Crawley Town (H)

SEPTEMBER

6th Walsall (A)

13th MK Dons (H)

17th Carabao Cup round three

20th Bromley (A)

27th Newport County (H)

OCTOBER

4th Colchester United (A)

11th Salford City (H)

18th Fleetwood Town (H)

25th Tranmere Rovers (A)

NOVEMBER

1st FA Cup round one

8th Accrington Stanley (H)

15th Grimsby Town (A)

22nd Crewe (A)

29th Swindon Town (H)

DECEMBER

6th FA Cup second round

9th Cambridge United (A)

13th Barnet (H)

20th Shrewsbury Town (A)

26th Notts County (H)

29th Cambridge United (H)

JANUARY

1st Oldham Athletic (A)

4th MK Dons (A)

10th Colchester United (H)

17th Bromley (H)

24th Newport County (A)

27th Salford City (A)

31st Walsall (H)

FEBRUARY

7th Bristol Rovers (A)

14th Harrogate Town (H)

17th Gillingham (H)

21st Crawley Town (A)

28th Barnet (A)

MARCH

7th Shrewsbury Town (H)

14th Notts County (A)

17th Oldham Athletic (H)

21st Accrington Stanley (A)

28th Grimsby Town (H)

APRIL

3rd Cheltenham Town (H)

6th Barrow (A)

11th Tranmere Rovers (H)

18th Fleetwood Town (A)

25th Crewe (H)

MAY

2 Swindon Town (A)